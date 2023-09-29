Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's win over the Royals.

Torkelson popped his 30th home run of the season in the 7-3 win, giving him six long balls this month. That's on top of nine home runs in August as the youngster has upped his power output down the stretch. Torkelson could still stand to improve his batting average moving forward, but he's a legitimate slugger who has plenty of fantasy upside.