Torkelson went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Thursday's win over the Royals.
Torkelson popped his 30th home run of the season in the 7-3 win, giving him six long balls this month. That's on top of nine home runs in August as the youngster has upped his power output down the stretch. Torkelson could still stand to improve his batting average moving forward, but he's a legitimate slugger who has plenty of fantasy upside.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Provides offense in win•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Blasts homer in loss•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Receives rare day off•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Extends hitting streak•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Launches 28th home run•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Doubles, drives in two Sunday•