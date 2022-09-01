The Tigers recalled Torkelson from Triple-A Toledo on Thursday.
Torkelson and infield prospect Ryan Kreidler received promotions from Toledo with the Tigers' 26-man roster expanding to 28 on Thursday. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 First-Year Player Draft got off to a rough start to his big-league career earlier this season, turning in a .197/.282/.295 slash line over 298 plate appearances before being demoted to Toledo on July 17. His .737 OPS over 35 games at Triple-A didn't mark a major improvement for the 23-year-old considering the level of competition, so the Tigers may not be eager to reinstall him as their everyday first baseman in September. Harold Castro will remain in the lineup at first base in Thursday's series finale with the Mariners, while Torkelson hits the bench.