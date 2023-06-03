Torkelson went 1-for-3 with a walk and a stolen base in Friday's 3-0 loss to the White Sox.

Torkelson accounted for two of the Tigers' nine baserunners. Since May 16, the first baseman has gone 15-for-58 (.259) with a 13:18 BB:K. It's a slight improvement on his .239/.322/.363 slash line and 10 percent walk rate for the season. He's added four home runs, two steals, 24 RBI and 22 runs scored through 54 contests in a near-everyday role.