Torkelson is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Royals.
Harold Castro will take over at first base while the rookie rests for the series finale. Torkelson started in both of the first two matchups with Kansas City, going 0-for-7 with a walk and two strikeouts.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Sitting Sunday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Three hits in romp•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Regains hold of everyday role•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Blasts sixth home run•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Back on bench Sunday•