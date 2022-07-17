Torkelson is not starting Sunday's contest versus the Guardians.
Torkelson will get a day off after he went 0-for-3 with two strikeouts in Saturday's loss. Harold Castro will take over at first base and bat fifth in Sunday's matchup.
