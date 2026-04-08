Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Shows some life Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a walk and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Twins.
While Torkelson didn't deliver his first home run of the season yet Tuesday, he did muster his first multi-hit effort. The first baseman is batting just .206 with a .622 OPS, and he's striking out 31 percent of the time. Torkelson sported a .789 OPS and blasted 31 home runs during the regular season last year, so the power potential is there and his bat could get going at any point, though strikeouts remain a prominent part of his game.
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