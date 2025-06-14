default-cbs-image
Torkelson isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Reds.

Torkelson will rest his legs Saturday after going 8-for-25 (.320) with two homers, five RBI and four runs scored across his last seven games. His absence will put Colt Keith at first base and open a spot in the lineup for Wenceel Perez to bat seventh while covering left field.

