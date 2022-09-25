Torkelson is not in Sunday's lineup against the White Sox.
Torkelson is hitting .179 with zero home runs over his last 10 games, but on the bright side, he is only striking out at a 16.7 percent clip over that stretch. Harold Castro will start at first base and hit third.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Three hits in romp•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Regains hold of everyday role•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Blasts sixth home run•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Back on bench Sunday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Receives call-up•