Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and three RBI in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Twins.

The 25-year-old wrapped up the scoring on the afternoon with a mammoth two-run homer off Kody Funderburk in the sixth inning, a blast estimated at 421 feet after bouncing off the facing of the second deck in left field. Torkelson appears to have put his rough 2024 campaign firmly behind him, slashing .314/.419/.647 through 14 games this season with four homers and 10 RBI.