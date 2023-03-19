Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Cardinals.
Torkelson got off to a 3-for-18 start at the plate in spring training. Since then, however, he's gone 7-for-19 with two doubles, and Saturday's home run was his first in Grapefruit League action. Torkelson struggled as a rookie in 2022, but the talent is there for him to take a big step forward in his second MLB season, and he seems to be building some momentum as the team approaches Opening Day.
