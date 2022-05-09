Torkelson, who went 0-for-3 with three strikeouts in Sunday's loss to the Astros, has just three hits in his last 10 games.

In this cold stretch, Torkelson has gone just 3-for-32 with 14 strikeouts, and his season batting average has dipped to .167. The Tigers fell to 8-19 with Sunday's loss, so they'll likely keep playing the talented rookie regularly in what appears to be a rebuilding season. Fantasy managers may occasionally get some big games from Torkelson, but he's hard to trust at this point due to his inability to make consistent contact at the plate.