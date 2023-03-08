Torkelson has just three hits in 18 Grapefruit League at-bats so far with six strikeouts.

Torkelson is off to a slow start, which is discouraging after he struggled to a .203/.285/.319 slash line across 360 at-bats as a rookie in 2022. The team has suggested that the 23-year-old will serve as the everyday first baseman this season, and he should be given plenty of opportunities to succeed as the former No. 1 overall pick. Fantasy managers should stay patient, as Torkelson has the talent and pedigree to get rolling at any point, though there could still be some rough patches along the way.