Torkelson isn't starting Monday against the Mariners.
Torkelson started the last three games but went 0-for-10 with five strikeouts. He'll get a breather while Harold Castro takes over at first base and bats fifth.
More News
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Resting for day game•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Sitting Sunday•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Three hits in romp•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Out of Wednesday's lineup•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Regains hold of everyday role•
-
Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Blasts sixth home run•