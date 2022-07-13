Torkelson went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's win over the Royals.

The three-hit effort pushed Torkelson's average to .201, which is a small step forward for the rookie, who's been below the .200 mark most of the season. The 22-year-old has shown flashes of potential amid his struggles, and he should continue to see plenty of playing time, which would make him an interesting fantasy option if he got hot at the plate.