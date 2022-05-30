Torkelson went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday's win over the Twins.
Torkelson had been hitless across his past three games, but he snapped out of the funk in a big way Monday. The three-hit effort was the first of the 22-year-old's MLB career, and it was just the seventh multi-hit performance of his rookie season through 42 games. It's mostly been a struggle for Torkelson, who's batting just .194 overall, but the talent is there for a breakout to come at any point.
