Tigers' Spencer Torkelson: Tending to bruised forearm
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Torkelson was diagnosed with a bruised right forearm after being hit by a pitch in a simulated game Tuesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
Torkelson didn't play in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Twins in Grapefruit League play, but the first baseman should check back into the Tigers' spring lineup within a few days once the soreness in his arm subsides.
