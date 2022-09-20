Torkelson went 3-for-4 with a walk, two doubles and three runs scored in Monday's 11-0 win over the Orioles.

Torkelson played a big role in an easy Detroit win, and it was the rookie's second three-hit effort this month. It's been a tough debut season overall, though the 23-year-old is batting a solid .280 in September. Torkelson certainly has the pedigree, and he could be in line for a nice 2023 campaign if he carries over any momentum into the offseason.