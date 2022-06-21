Torkelson went 2-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI in Monday's loss to the Red Sox.

That's three straight multi-hit efforts for Torkelson, which has pushed his season batting average from .178 up to .198. It's still a rough number overall for the rookie, but fantasy managers are at least seeing signs that the 2020 No. 1 overall pick is starting to figure things out at the plate. Torkelson's fantasy stock should continue to climb as he gains confidence at the MLB level.