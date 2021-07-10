Torkelson is hitting .273/.380/.591 with six homers, 13 RBI and an 11:15 BB:K across 19 games since his promotion to Double-A Erie.

After putting up a 1.009 OPS in High-A to open the campaign, the 2020 No. 1 overall pick got pushed up to Double-A, and if the higher level of competition has bothered him, it's tough to notice. In fact, he's already hit more homers in these 19 games with Erie than he did in 31 games with High-A West Michigan. The 21-year-old has played both first and third base at both stops, and while Torkelson isn't known for his defense, the Tigers project to have openings at both positions next year. With his combination of high-end power and an excellent batting eye, Torkelson projects to be an All-Star bat at the major-league level, and it wouldn't be surprising if he makes a major impact as soon as he's called up next year.