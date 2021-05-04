Torkelson is set to play "a lot of third base" according to his manager at High-A West Michigan, Patrick Nothaft of MLive.com reports.

Torkelson primarily played first base during his college career at Arizona State, but the Tigers got him some time at third during spring training, and now it looks like that's the plan for him in the minors. The 2020 No. 1 overall pick will largely be judged by his bat during his professional career, but he'll of course need to hold his own defensively as well. If Torkelson shows some ability at both corner infield spots, it could ultimately help him advance to the majors sooner, though he's still probably a year or two away at this point.