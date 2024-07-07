Skubal (10-3) allowed one run on three hits over seven innings to earn the win Sunday against the Reds. He struck out 13.

Skubal was dominant once again Sunday as he recorded a new season high in strikeouts and allowed one run or fewer for the 10th time in 18 starts. The lefty now has a stellar 2.37 ERA and 132 strikeouts across 110 innings this year, which earned him his first All-Star selection on Sunday as well. Skubal has been an excellent fantasy asset, and he's set up to make one more start before the All-Star break, likely on Friday against the Dodgers. It's a tough matchup, but the Detroit ace should remain locked into lineups the rest of the way.