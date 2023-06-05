Skubal (elbow) covered two innings Sunday in his rehab start for High-A West Michigan, striking out one while allowing one hit and no walks.

The lefty needed just 12 pitches (10 strikes) to record his six outs. Considering that Skubal's appearance Sunday was his first in affiliated ball since Aug. 1, 2022 after a long recovery from flexor tendon surgery, he'll likely need to build up to around 5-to-6 innings and/or 75-to-90 pitches on his rehab assignment over the course of around 3-to-4 more rehab starts before he's ready to rejoin the Detroit rotation. In any case, Skubal is the only pitcher among the seven currently residing on Detroit's injured list that's on an active rehab assignment, so he may still be first in line for a return, likely at some point in late June.