Skubal (2-2) earned the win Sunday against the Marlins, allowing one run on two hits and two walks in 6.2 innings. He struck out seven.

It was an excellent bounce-back performance for the All-Star southpaw, who was knocked around for a season-worst eight runs against the Twins his last time out. Skubal poured in 62 of his 96 pitches strikes on the afternoon, and it was the third time already in 2026 that he fired at least six frames while yielding one run or zero. Skubal is taking a stellar 2.22 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 23:4 K:BB into his next appearance, which is slated to come in Boston versus the Red Sox.