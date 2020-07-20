Demeritte was optioned to the Tigers' alternate training site Monday.
Demeritte battled groin and quadriceps injuries during camp while competing for an outfield depth role on the major-league roster, but Monday's transaction means that he won't open the season on the Tigers' 30-man roster. Although the Tigers have an abundance of depth in the outfield, it wouldn't be surprising to see Demeritte in the big leagues at some point this season. The 25-year-old made his MLB debut last season, hitting .225/.286/.343 with three home runs, 10 RBI and three stolen bases across 48 games.