Tigers' Troy Melton: Escapes with win despite long balls

Melton (3-0) picked up the win Tuesday, giving up four runs on eight hits over five innings in a 10-4 victory over the Twins. He struck out five without walking a batter.

The lack of free passes saved Melton's bacon, as he served up four solo homers on a night when the ball was flying out of Comerica Park. The right-hander has more than held his own in four starts since coming off the IL for his season debut in late May, posting a 2.81 ERA, 1.01 WHIP and 14:6 K:BB in 25.2 innings, but with Tarik Skubal (elbow), Casey Mize (thigh) and Justin Verlander (hip) all on track to make their own returns over the next week or so, Melton's spot in the rotation is far from secure. The 25-year-old does appear set to make at least one more start for the Tigers, on the road early next week in Houston.