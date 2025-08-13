Melton (3-1) picked up the win in Wednesday's 1-0 victory over the White Sox, allowing just one hit over five scoreless innings. He struck out six without walking a batter.

Making his first big-league start since July 28, the rookie right-hander retired the first 12 batters he faced before Luis Robert doubled to lead off the fifth inning, but Melton made sure he would advance no further. Despite being on a limited pitch count, Melton lasted long enough to qualify for the win, firing an efficient 56 pitches (43 strikes). The Tigers don't have a vacancy in their rotation, so this was likely just a spot start to buy the team's regular starters some extra rest. Melton will head back to a long-relief role with a 2.82 ERRA, 0.85 WHIP and 21:4 K:BB over his first 22.1 MLB innings.