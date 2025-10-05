Melton allowed one run on two hits and one walk while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision against the Mariners on Saturday in Game 1 of the American League Division Series.

With his top three starters all unavailable for Game 1, manager A.J. Hinch turned to Melton to head up a bullpen game. The right-hander was efficient with his 57 pitches, at one point retiring seven batters in a row before serving up a solo homer to Julio Rodriguez to lead off the bottom of the fourth inning. Seven relievers followed Melton, including Keider Montero, who earned the save in extras and thus set the Tigers up extremely well with Tarik Skubal slated to start Game 2.