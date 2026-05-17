The Tigers activated Vest (forearm) from the 15-day IL on Sunday, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

Vest will return to Detroit's bullpen after missing three weeks due to a forearm injury. He should immediately slot into a high-leverage role and will look to rebound from a rough start to the season, as he posted a 6.17 ERA and 1.46 WHIP over 13 appearances before being sidelined. Ty Madden is headed to the IL due to a bruised forearm, which will clear a spot on the 26-man roster for Vest.