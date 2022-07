Vest was optioned to Triple-A Toledo following Game 2 of Monday's doubleheader against the Guardians, Evan Woodbery of MLive.com reports.

Vest has been a reliable reliever for the Tigers so far this season, as he's posted a 3.41 ERA and 1.14 WHIP with a 32:11 K:BB across 29 frames in 2022. He'll be sent to Triple-A to make room for the addition of Drew Hutchison, who is scheduled to start Tuesday's contest.