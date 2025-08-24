Vest retired all four batters he faced to earn the save in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Royals. He recorded two strikeouts.

Vest was summoned with a runner on third in the eighth inning and struck out Maikel Garcia before working a clean ninth. The 30-year-old has held opponents scoreless in eight of 10 August outings and now sports a 2.67 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 64:16 K:BB across 57.1 frames while converting 19 of 24 save chances. He continues to split closing duties with Kyle Finnegan, who was likely unavailable after throwing two innings Friday.