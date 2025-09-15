Vest allowed a hit and a walk in a scoreless inning while earning a save over the Marlins on Sunday. He struck out one.

Vest had runners on first and second with one out but escaped the jam to close out the 2-0 win. It was his 21st save of the year and first since Aug. 29. He's now delivered 6.1 consecutive scoreless frames, dropping his season ERA from 2.81 to 2.53 in the process. Vest has produced a 67:22 K:BB through 64 innings.