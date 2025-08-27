Vest (6-3) allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and three walks over one-third of an inning, taking the loss and a blown save versus the Athletics on Tuesday.

Vest couldn't find the strike zone, throwing just nine of 23 pitches for strikes. It was just the fourth time all year he's walked multiple batters in an appearance. Vest has allowed six runs (five earned) over 11.1 innings in August, converting three of his five save chances. With Kyle Finnegan yet to allow a run since being acquired from the Nationals, Vest can't afford to have too many shaky outings. Vest is 19-for-25 in save chances while adding three holds with a 2.81 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 64:19 K:BB through 57.2 innings this season.