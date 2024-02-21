The Marlins have offered Anderson a contract to be their primary shortstop this season, a source tells Jon Morosi of MLB Network.

One of the more notable unsigned free agents, Anderson has faced a cool market this winter, coming off a dismal 2023 campaign with the White Sox in which he turned in a lowly .582 OPS over 123 games. The 30-year-old shortstop is a two-time All-Star and had compiled a .288/.316/.442 slash line over his preceding seven years in the big leagues, but he may have to settle for a one-year, prove-it deal in free agency as he looks to boost his value back up on the heels of the rough season. Miami would seemingly represent a favorable rebound spot for Anderson, who wouldn't face much competition for the everyday gig at shortstop with Jon Berti -- a utility player for most of his career -- representing the top challenger at the moment. However, after serving as the White Sox's leadoff hitter for much of his tenure in Chicago, Anderson might have to settle for a spot lower in the order if he joins the Marlins, who will be bringing back reigning NL batting champion Luis Arraez as their presumptive table setter in 2024.