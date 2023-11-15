Anderson is open to playing either shortstop or second base with his new team, Russell Dorsey of Stadium reports.

Anderson's defensive metrics at shortstop were good through 2021, but they've regressed there the last two seasons and it's possible the club he signs with in free agency would prefer to shift him to the other side of the diamond. He played two games at second base for the White Sox this season and they kicked around the idea of moving him there full time before ultimately deciding against picking up his option for 2024. The 30-year-old was also used some at the keystone during the World Baseball Classic. Regardless of where he plays defensively, Anderson's bigger task next season will be to rebound at the plate after he posted a woeful .582 OPS across 524 plate appearances in 2023.