The White Sox declined Anderson's $14 million option for 2024 on Saturday, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

After putting up just a .582 OPS across 524 plate appearances, Anderson will receive a $1 million buyout and enter free agency for the first time in his career. Although his production at the plate fell sharply in 2023, Anderson should still draw a good amount of attention this offseason from teams hoping for a return to form from the 30-year-old shortstop.