Tom Wilhelmsen: Released by Padres
Wilhelmsen was released by the Padres, Baseball America reports.
He was in camp on an NRI deal, but failed to impress and will now look to latch on elsewhere. The 34-year-old has not been an effective big-league pitcher since 2015 when he was in Seattle.
