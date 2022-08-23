The Twins selected Sanchez's contract from Triple-A St. Paul ahead of his scheduled start Tuesday in Houston, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports.

Minnesota cleared room for Sanchez on the 40-man roster and 26-man active roster by transferring Alex Kirilloff (wrist) to the 60-day injured list and by optioning Devin Smeltzer to St. Paul, respectively. Sanchez could be in store for a two-start week while Tyler Mahle (shoulder) is on the 15-day IL, but the veteran right-hander won't make for an especially enticing fantasy option. Between previous stints in the big leagues with Washington and Minnesota this season, Sanchez turned in a 7.68 ERA and 1.68 WHIP across 36.1 innings.