Reed isn't expected to travel with the Twins to Oakland ahead of their three-game series with the Athletics this weekend while he awaits the birth of his child, Mike Berardino of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

Reed was available out of the bullpen during the Twins' 8-2 win over the Tigers on Wednesday, tossing a perfect eighth inning to lower his season ERA to 4.58. With the Twins set to head west, Reed will instead go back to Ohio with his wife due to give birth Thursday. It's likely that Reed will be placed on the paternity list for the maximum three games before rejoining the Twins on Sept. 25 for the start of their season-ending homestand.