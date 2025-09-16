Martin went 1-for-4 with a double, four RBI, a run scored and two steals in Monday's win over the Yankees.

Martin made his presence felt in Monday's win despite logging just one hit, driving in more than half of Minnesota's runs and stealing a pair of bags. The 2020 first-rounder has capitalized on increased playing time, posting an .832 OPS over his last 15 games and an .810 mark across his past 30 contests.