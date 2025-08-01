The Twins recalled Martin from Triple-A St. Paul on Friday.

Martin dealt with hamstring issues earlier in the season and has yet to play in the big leagues in 2025. Following the Twins' fire sale at the trade deadline, Martin will rejoin Minnesota, providing depth at second base and in the outfield. Martin slashed .319/.431/.398 with one home run, 14 RBI, 13 runs scored, two stolen bases and a 21:17 BB:K across 137 plate appearances with St. Paul.