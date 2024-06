The Twins recalled Martin from Triple-A St. Paul on Thursday, Bobby Nightengale of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.

He's switching spots with Alex Kirilloff, who has been optioned to St. Paul. Martin has slashed just .224/.289/.355 across 30 games at the big-league level this season. He could see some action versus lefties, but the 25-year-old's playing time is unlikely to be steady.