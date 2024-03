The Twins called up Martin from Triple-A St. Paul on Saturday, Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com reports.

The move corresponds with the Twins placing Royce Lewis on the IL. It'll be the first time Martin has been called up to the majors, and he is expected to add depth at second base and in the outfield. He slashed .208/.321/.250 with two RBI and three walks over 24 at-bats in spring training.