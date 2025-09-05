Martin went 3-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Thursday's 11-8 loss to the White Sox.

Martin has been in the lineup in three straight games. He's gone 10-for-24 (.417) with eight walks over his last nine contests. He should maintain a decent share of playing time in the outfield as long as he's getting on base at a steady rate. For the season, Martin is slashing .284/.383/.370 with one home run, six stolen bases, two RBI, 11 runs scored, two doubles and one triple over 95 plate appearances since his call-up at the start of August.