Martin started in center field and went 1-for-3 in Monday's spring training loss to the Yankees. He's 2-for-5 in two games this spring.

After Marin worked exclusively with the infielders early in the spring (he primarily played second base last year at Triple-A), it's notable he played his first two spring training games in the outfield. Martin was seen as a dark horse candidate to win the backup center field role entering spring training, but he's likely ticketed for Triple-A again after the Twins acquired Manual Margot.