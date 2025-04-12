Martin (hamstring) was placed on the 7-day injured list at Triple-A St. Paul, Aaron Gleeman reports.
Martin suffered the injury running to catch a ball in the outfield in Thursday's game. He was hitting .419/.526/.452 in nine games before the injury.
More News
-
Twins' Austin Martin: Exits with leg injury•
-
Twins' Austin Martin: Fails to make Opening Day roster•
-
Twins' Austin Martin: Will focus on playing OF•
-
Twins' Austin Martin: Summoned to big leagues•
-
Twins' Austin Martin: Moves back to Triple-A•
-
Twins' Austin Martin: Sitting in second straight game•