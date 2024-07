The Twins placed Martin on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a strained right oblique, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear when the 25-year-old suffered the oblique strain, but he hasn't played much in July with just six plate appearances through the first week of the month. Martin will be eligible to return for the start of the second half July 20. Matt Wallner was called up in a corresponding move to provide Minnesota with some outfield depth.