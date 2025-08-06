Martin is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers.

Alan Roden will enter the lineup in center field in place of Martin, who went 1-for-13 with a run scored and a stolen base while starting in each of the last three contests. Martin and Roden will likely share center field until Byron Buxton (rib) returns from the injured list, at which point the two may then vie for playing time at corner-outfield spot while Trevor Larnach or Matt Wallner see more opportunities at designated hitter.