Martin batted leadoff and started in center field, going 3-for-5 in Friday's loss to the Guardians.

Martin has a chance to earn everyday playing time in the outfield after the Twins traded several starters at the trade deadline. While he had an unimpressive .670 OPS in 93 games last year in the majors, he slashed .319/.431/.398 with two stolen bases and a 21:17 BB:K across 137 plate appearances with Triple-A St. Paul this season.