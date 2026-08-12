Twins' Bailey Ober: Done in by long ball in loss

Ober (7-4) took the loss against the Orioles on Tuesday, allowing five runs on eight hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

Ober allowed five runs over the game's first three innings, all of which came via three Orioles home runs. It comes on the heels of back-to-back quality starts by the 27-year-old, who suffered his first loss in six outings since returning from the injured list July 9. He owns a 4.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 67:25 K across 99 innings this season and lines up for a difficult home matchup with Atlanta next week.