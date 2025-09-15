Ober (5-8) took the loss Sunday against Arizona, conceding four runs on four hits and no walks over six innings. He struck out nine.

Despite notching his eighth start without a free pass issued, the Minnesota right-hander was saddled with the loss in this 101-pitch appearance. The Minnesota right-hander once again yielded a homer, his 30th given up of the season, when James McCann slugged a three-run long ball in the fourth inning, ruining Ober's opportunity at a quality start. The 30-year-old now sports a 5.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 114:28 K:BB across 135.1 total frames. He currently lines up to make his next start at home against Cleveland next weekend.